Pets & Animals

Kitten about to be crushed in trash truck compactor saved by sanitation workers

EMBED <>More Videos

Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (WABC) -- A kitten in Queens may have used up one of his nine lives when he barely missed being crushed in a garbage truck's compactor.

Two sanitation workers in Broad Channel heard meowing from a trash bag on Monday when they were about to throw it in the truck's hopper.

They opened the bag and found an adorable 10-month-old kitten inside that they have since named Hopper.



"I couldn't believe it, I'm like who would do this -- put the cat in a bag, there are so many different outlets to help a cat with a better life than to put him in a bag and tie it up and put tape around the top -- I can't help but think it was intentional," said sanitation worker William Montero.

Hopper is being treated for respiratory and eye infections.

Noah's Ark Animal Rescue is nursing him back to health before looking for someone to adopt him.

Montero has been with the department for 18 years and his partner, John Kase, has been with the department for 22 years.

They both already have rescue animals at home, so they will not be bringing Hopper home with them.

RELATED | 9-year-old New York chess champ credits game for making difference in his life
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the young chess player from Manhattan.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbroad channelqueensnew york cityanimal rescuekitten in trashcatskittenssanitation worker
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer struck, killed on Long Island Expressway
Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Tsakos
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
9-year-old chess champ credits game for making difference in his life
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
2 women fatally stabbed inside Upper Manhattan apartment
Bon Jovi performing drive-in concert for 1 night only
Show More
No appointments needed at NY mass vaccination sites for those 16 & older
Mayor's Race: Yang wants bars open late, Stringer calls for 200 new parks
Freeport students blast CubeSat into sky in NASA challenge
Exclusive: Charter school founder accused of stealing $218,000+
Suspect arrested in vicious, unprovoked assault on Asian man in NYC
More TOP STORIES News