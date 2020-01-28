Pets & Animals

Lost dog brings traffic to standstill on FDR Drive in New York City

(@NYPDNieves/Twitter)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A lost dog who got loose on the highway and caused traffic to come to a halt was reunited with her owner.

The northbound FDR Drive came to a standstill Monday night just before the Manhattan Bridge, NYPD Sgt. Carlos Nieves posted on Twitter.

When he went to investigate, he found a man chasing a dog on the highway who was weaving in and out of cars.

After he caught the dog, the good Samaritan told police that he's afraid of dogs but risked injury to save her life.

"She's the sweetest doggie in the world, let's get her home," Nieves said. "I'm sure there are some worried people out there."



After putting the story out on social media, police were able to find her owner.

It turns out her owner was walking the dog in the pedestrian pathway when she broke away from her leash and got onto the highway.

The dog and her owner were reunited at the police precinct later Monday evening.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityanimal rescuemanhattan bridgeabc7ny instagramdogtrafficlost pet
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another bed bug discovered at subway station tower in Queens: MTA
Woman allegedly assaulted inside NYC subway station bathroom
Parents fight for custody of other kids after child freezes to death
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Video: Passersby lift SUV off woman struck in Manhattan
Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life for sex assault
Show More
LI boy born with rare malformation has life-changing surgery
The Spotted Pig serves last meal after celebrity chef sex scandal
4 shot in apparent drive-by outside Connecticut courthouse
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Alabama fire chief: At least 8 died in marina boat dock fire
More TOP STORIES News