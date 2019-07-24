Small alligator captured by man on Staten Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police responded Tuesday to a situation not often seen - an alligator on Staten Island.Video showed an NYPD officer holding the two-foot gator near Cranford Avenue and Park Street.Police say a woman called to say her husband had captured the reptile. It had been found in a wooded area.There is no word yet on where the alligator came from.The couple who reported the incident decided to name the gator 'Charlie'.Police say it was safely removed and brought to the Brooklyn Animal Care Shelter.----------