Tree service owner steps up to rescue cat from tree in Sparta

SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey helped save the day for one family after he went to great lengths to help rescue their cat.Autumn Tree Service owner Joseph Mandile was called on Saturday night to rescue a cat named Coco from a tree in Sparta.The animal had been chased up there earlier by a dog and was stuck in the tree for two days.Mandile was ultimately able to get the cat down safely and into a basket after approximately 45 minutes.