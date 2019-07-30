Pets & Animals

Tree service owner steps up to rescue cat from tree in Sparta

By Eyewitness News
SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey helped save the day for one family after he went to great lengths to help rescue their cat.

Autumn Tree Service owner Joseph Mandile was called on Saturday night to rescue a cat named Coco from a tree in Sparta.

The animal had been chased up there earlier by a dog and was stuck in the tree for two days.

Mandile was ultimately able to get the cat down safely and into a basket after approximately 45 minutes.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspartasussex countyanimal rescuerescuecats
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
Woman dies after being struck, dragged on LI; driver in custody
Dozens of headstones knocked over in vandalism at NY cemetery
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
Car ends up standing on its front end after Parkway crash
Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in NYC
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Show More
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Bus carrying campers involved in crash with truck in New Jersey
Dog abandoned, tied to tree off interstate in NY
Bicyclist struck, killed by tractor trailer in Brooklyn
Impatient driver smashes two parked cars, takes off in Queens
More TOP STORIES News