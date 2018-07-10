CROCODILE

Massive 15-foot saltwater crocodile captured in Australia after decade-long hunt

EMBED </>More Videos

After looking for it for about a decade, officials in Australia said they have captured a 15-foot crocodile that was close to a tourist destination. (NT Department of Tourism and Culture via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia --
Officials in Australia have captured a "saltie" reptile that is the largest of its kind ever captured in the area.

The saltwater crocodile is estimated to weigh more than 600 kilograms (1,300 pounds) and to measure out at 4.7 meters (15 feet), according to ABC News.

The massive creature was found just 19 miles from Katherine Gorge, a popular tourist destination. At the gorge there are freshwater crocodiles, which are smaller and rarely harm humans. However when saltwater crocodiles are found near the gorge, they are captured.

Authorities have been trying to catch this particular croc for about a decade.

"On record, this is the biggest saltwater crocodile removed from the Katherine management zone," Ranger John Burke said. "We've called it a lot of things over the years because it's been so hard to catch."

Though it's record-breaking for the area, elsewhere in the wild, saltwater crocodiles can be much larger.

"Average-size males reach 17 feet and 1,000 pounds, but specimens 23 feet long and weighing 2,200 pounds are not uncommon," National Geographic writes.

Saltwater crocodiles have seen a population boom since becoming a protected species by federal law in 1971, Northern Territory-based crocodile expert Grahame Webb said. This has sent them farther upstream into freshwater areas.

Webb said that areas where saltwater crocodiles are the most sparse can be the most dangerous.

"That sort of croc, in my opinion, is the most dangerous to people," Webb said. "In areas where they're at best low densities, someone won't have seen one for a long, long time and they think they're safe and they're not necessarily safe."

The crocodile that was captured on Monday will live out its life on a crocodile farm.
Related Topics:
pets-animalscrocodileu.s. & worldwild animalsaustralia
CROCODILE
'Crocodile Hunter' receives posthumous Walk of Fame star
Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement
Teen attacked after dared to jump into croc-infested water
Crocodile attacks Houston fisherman in Mexico
VIDEO: Vandals release crocodiles inside school office
More crocodile
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News