New Jersey woman fights off attacking coyote with baseball bat

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey mother is recovering after a frightening coyote attack.Dorren Letargia Entrup was walking near her home in Mahwah Thursday when she was suddenly ambushed by the wild animal.The coyote went after her multiple times, even following her into a neighbor's garage as she grabbed a baseball bat.She hit the coyote and was able to eventually get it to run off."It was on my legs biting me and starting to hop up, biting my arm," she said. "It was on its hind legs a lot and also biting lower and just wouldn't go away."Entrup had to get 13 shots for tetanus and rabies.She'll need three more rounds of injections just to be safe.Police and animal control are hunting for the coyote and even launched a drone to help, but so far haven't been able to find it.