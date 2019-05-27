MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Two fourth grade students are helping to make a difference in New Jersey.
Alyssa Guttridge and Brielle Goglia held a donation drive at Millstone Township Elementary School. They collected items that were then donated to a nearby shelter for dogs.
Students, family and staff members all joined in.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New Jersey students hold donation drive for dog shelter
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More