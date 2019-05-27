be kind

New Jersey students hold donation drive for dog shelter

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Two fourth grade students are helping to make a difference in New Jersey.

Alyssa Guttridge and Brielle Goglia held a donation drive at Millstone Township Elementary School. They collected items that were then donated to a nearby shelter for dogs.

Students, family and staff members all joined in.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

