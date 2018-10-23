PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey Transit conductor stops train to rescue dog from tracks

Howard Kempton spotted the dog on the tracks near the South Orange station on Saturday.

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A lucky dog has a second chance at life thanks to a quick-thinking New Jersey Transit conductor.

He stopped train traffic, got out and sprinted after the lost pup. He even used the tie from his uniform to make a leash for the dog.

Eventually the dog was reunited with a grateful owner.

