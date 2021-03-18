New York State trooper rescues bald eagle from side of road

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10427467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Long Island officials are calling on the public to help protect endangered birds that mate at the Hobart Beachbird Park Preserve.

BLOOMING GROVE, New York (WABC) -- A bald eagle was rescued from the side of a road by a New York State trooper.Trooper Bryan Whalen responded to a report about the bird in the town of Blooming Grove in Orange County.He used his division issued jacket and a K-9 trooper's bite sleeve to pick up the eagle and put it into a kennel.The eagle is now at a rehab facility in New Paltz for treatment.----------