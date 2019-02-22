PETS & ANIMALS

NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations in Manhattan

A call about abandoned dogs turned into the best assignment ever.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Sometimes the job of an NYPD officer isn't so "ruff."

Video shows members of New York's Finest coming face to face with some of the city's cutest.

Officers in the 19th precinct on the Upper East Side were called to a building over a report of abandoned dogs.

But these dogs were being cared for, they are being temporarily housed in the building after their pet shop caught fire earlier this month.

Officers called it the, "best investigation ever."

