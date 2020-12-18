Behind the scenes: NYPD's K-9s featured in new calendar, new class of dogs training

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite the snow, NYPD K-9s never stop their training.
Eyewitness News got a behind the scenes look at the NYPD's newest crime fighters in training at the Emergency Service Unit facility in Brooklyn.
"We are in week 14 of 20 weeks, 7 new handlers and new dogs," said Lt. Vincent Kennedy, Commanding Officer NYPD ESU. "Our primary function is patroling out on the street, answering 911 jobs."
The dogs patrol parades, sniff out explosives, narcotics and find missing people.
This year their K-9's are featured in the Police Foundation calendar.
All proceeds go to fund NYPD's Foundation which supports youth programs, purchases protective gear, funds anti-terrorism overseas, and enables the NYPD to train more K-9 crime fighters.
"He's a patrol dog narcotics dog. He performed search rescue when we went to Puerto Rico," said Officer Scott McDonald, K-9 Officer.
7-year-old Harley is featured in the month of May. His handler, Officer McDonald, has been working and living with Harley for six years.
"He's very even-keeled, friendly, but when needs to act and work he can turn it on and off," Officer McDonald said.
While these loveable dogs look cute, it's important to remember the dogs are always working.
"When you do see a dog out on the street, ask the handler if it's OK, some cases it will be, some it will not be," Lt. Kennedy said.
The new class of K-9s will be done training and ready to hit the street come February.
If you would like to purchase a calendar and support the NYPD they are $20, and can be found on the foundation's website.
