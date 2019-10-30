Pets & Animals

NYPD's newest class of K-9's graduate

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The newest class of NYPD K-9's have graduated.

The ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Police Academy in Queens, and is the department's second largest graduation class ever.

Those dogs will have big 'paws' to fill. Several of the graduating K-9's were Belgian Malinois', the same breed as the dog that played a key role in the raid against ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.



The Belgian Malinois is known as a world-class worker who forges an unbreakable bond with his human partner, making it an excellent breed to serve as a K-9.

