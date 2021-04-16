Pair of young seals ready to be released back into ocean on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10517967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- A pair of young seals will be released back into the ocean on Friday.The seals were dehydrated when they were recently discovered along the shore of Hampton Bays.The seals, named Billy Joel and Joan Jett after the Long Island rock stars, were rehabilitated by the New York Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead.Billy Joel is 3 to 6 months old, 3 feet long and weighs 40 pounds.Joan Jett is 1 or 2 years old, about 4 feet long and weighs 50 pounds.They will be released into the ocean off Hampton Bays.It will be the New York Marine Rescue Center's first public sea release in almost two years.----------