Pair of young seals ready to be released back into ocean on Long Island

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- A pair of young seals will be released back into the ocean on Friday.

The seals were dehydrated when they were recently discovered along the shore of Hampton Bays.

The seals, named Billy Joel and Joan Jett after the Long Island rock stars, were rehabilitated by the New York Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead.



Billy Joel is 3 to 6 months old, 3 feet long and weighs 40 pounds.

Joan Jett is 1 or 2 years old, about 4 feet long and weighs 50 pounds.

They will be released into the ocean off Hampton Bays.

It will be the New York Marine Rescue Center's first public sea release in almost two years.

