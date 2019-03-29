Pets & Animals

Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner

EMBED <>More Videos

File photo of zebra (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

CALLAHAN, Fla. -- Authorities say a pet zebra escaped from a Florida home and was shot and killed by its owner, who wasn't licensed to own the animal.

News outlets report the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the zebra, named Shadow, injured itself somehow while escaping Wednesday in the town of Callahan.

Neighbors told WTLV-TV that the zebra was cornered by the owner and killed as authorities responded to the scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators say the owner didn't have a valid captive wildlife license. Authorities didn't immediately release person's identity.

No other exotic animals were found on the property and the commission is trying to determine how the zebra escaped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridafloridabuzzworthyanimalanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally stabbed in parking lot near LI park
Search for suspect in Lower Manhattan stabbing
Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on subway
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Murder victim ran for his life; police search for gang members
Ducati, high-end watches among items stolen in NYC burglary spree
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Show More
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Elderly man punched in face on Bronx sidewalk
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
Plastic bag ban, congestion pricing expected in NY budget
More TOP STORIES News