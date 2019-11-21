FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An unusual visitor was caught on camera at an MTA subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
A commuter took pictures of a wayward raccoon at the Nevins Street station in Fort Greene.
It was not clear where the animal came from or was trying to go.
MTA officials said they were alerted to the raccoon's presence.
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted at MTA subway station in Brooklyn
