Port Authority determined to reunite rogue cat at JFK with owner

Bill Ritter has more on the search for Pepper the cat at JFK airport. (Port Authority PBA)

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Port Authority officials hope they are closing in on a rogue cat on the loose at JFK Airport.

Pepper the cat bolted from her owner at Terminal 4 on April 20, but was spotted once again Thursday morning.

The elusive feline initially bolted as her owner was preparing to board a flight to China. The woman was moving and was devastated to leave Pepper behind.

Pepper has since been spotted several times during the overnight hours and patrol officers are continuing their search for the cat.

Officials say they are setting safe traps with food in hopes of reuniting the tabby with her owner.

