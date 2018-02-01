PUERTO RICO

Puppies rescued by Brooklyn group will raise awareness for Puerto Rico in Puppy Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Two special dogs rescued by a Brooklyn-based animal group will make their television debut during the Puppy Bowl.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Puppies rescued from storm-damaged Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria are getting their time in the spotlight.

Two special dogs rescued by a Brooklyn-based animal group will make their television debut during the Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.

RELATED: Shelter dogs from Puerto Rico arrive in NYC to find loving homes

The group responsible for rescuing the puppy all-stars, The Sato Project, said Thursday they hope putting the dogs in the spotlight will help bring awareness to the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico.

"It's even more meaningful for us to have two Puerto Ricans representing the heart of the island, representing the tenacious nature of the Puerto Rican people - how they're fighters, how this will not stop them despite the fact that we quite often feel forgotten down there," said Christina Beckles, President and Founder of The Sato Project. "We're hoping these little dogs on Sunday are going to fly the flag high and proud and people will once again start to realize that the crisis isn't over there and we are a part of the USA."

The Sato Project has flown more than 1,000 dogs to safety since Hurricane Maria and has reunited more than 180 dogs with the families who were forced to leave them behind.

All of the dogs are rehabilitated in Puerto Rico before they are flown to New York.

Click here to learn more from The Sato Project.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspet rescueanimal rescuepuerto ricohurricane mariaNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico introduces bill to become US state by 2021
JetBlue returns to full flight schedule to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican Day Parade directors raise money toward scholarships
Puerto Rican Day Parade to honor post-hurricane responders
More puerto rico
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News