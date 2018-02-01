NEW YORK (WABC) --Puppies rescued from storm-damaged Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria are getting their time in the spotlight.
Two special dogs rescued by a Brooklyn-based animal group will make their television debut during the Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.
The group responsible for rescuing the puppy all-stars, The Sato Project, said Thursday they hope putting the dogs in the spotlight will help bring awareness to the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico.
"It's even more meaningful for us to have two Puerto Ricans representing the heart of the island, representing the tenacious nature of the Puerto Rican people - how they're fighters, how this will not stop them despite the fact that we quite often feel forgotten down there," said Christina Beckles, President and Founder of The Sato Project. "We're hoping these little dogs on Sunday are going to fly the flag high and proud and people will once again start to realize that the crisis isn't over there and we are a part of the USA."
The Sato Project has flown more than 1,000 dogs to safety since Hurricane Maria and has reunited more than 180 dogs with the families who were forced to leave them behind.
All of the dogs are rehabilitated in Puerto Rico before they are flown to New York.
