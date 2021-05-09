Pets & Animals

Rescue dog that ran across West Side Highway into NYC subway tunnel found safe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A rescue dog that bolted out of a lower Manhattan apartment, crossed the West Side Highway and entered the subway system was found alive and safe.

Lucy, a rescue dog from Puerto Rico, has been with her family for almost a decade.

Her owner, 76-year-old Susan Malone, recently broke her arm and leg and has been in the hospital the past week.

Susan's daughter, Molly Malone, and her friend were helping to take care of Lucy when she made the daring escape on Saturday around 11 a.m.



Citizen App received reports of a dog roaming loose on the 1 train between the Chambers Street and Franklin Street stations before she got loose in the tunnel.

According to Citizen App, Lucy made it all the way up to the 14th Street subway station where she was spotted resting on the tracks under a 2 train.

Power was temporarily shut off while police searched for the dog but they could not find her. Trains on the 1, 2, 3 lines resumed but were moving at slower speeds.

By 9 p.m. Saturday, an MTA worker found Lucy at the 34th Street-Penn Station subway stop and he was able to safely rescue her.

Molly Malone and her friend thanked the MTA and Citizen App for all their help in rescuing Lucy.

Susan Malone will be reunited with Lucy on Monday.

