Rescuers save 10 abandoned pet ducks illegally dumped in pond in NYC

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A team of animal rescuers, armed with nets and cages, corralled and rescued 10 domesticated ducks apparently abandoned in Bowne Park.

The group saved the duck dynasty, which was apparently illegally released into the pond, more than two weeks ago.

The domesticated ducks could not to make it to the shoreline on their own, requiring help from the parks department's Urban Park Rangers, together with animal rescue group, They All Want to Live.

Flapping and flailing and stomping and quacking in the shallow water, the duck rescuers surrounded the ducks with their canoes, and scooped them to safety.

They are now headed to an animal sanctuary in Goshen to live out "a wonderful life."

Unlike wild ducks, these birds were unable to fly or find food on their own. With colder weather coming, rescuers had to act fast before the pond froze.

Those responsible for dumping the ducks ran afowl of city laws that makes it illegal to release animals in parks.

Ducks are sometimes dumped by illegal sellers. Or other times, people buy tiny ducklings as pets, and abandon them when they grow into "nonstop pooping machines."

Rescuers said the rescues of abandoned ducks have been "nonstop" during the pandemic.

The parks department allows these duck rescues to keep abandoned domestic animals from being forced to fend for themselves in the urban jungle.

