Shelter dogs from Puerto Rico arrive in NYC to find loving homes

NEW YORK (WABC) --A dozen shelter dogs from Puerto Rico have arrived in New York City to find loving, forever homes.
The dogs arrived at JFK Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
They are now in the care of animal welfare group Bideawee where they will be treated, evaluated, spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ultimately placed up for adoption.
A second group of shelter dogs from Puerto Rico will arrive in February.
