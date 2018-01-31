PUERTO RICO

Shelter dogs from Puerto Rico arrive in NYC to find loving homes

EMBED </>More Videos

A dozen shelter dogs have just arrived to JFK Airport from Puerto Rico.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A dozen shelter dogs from Puerto Rico have arrived in New York City to find loving, forever homes.

The dogs arrived at JFK Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: New Jersey boy traveled to Puerto Rico to deliver thousands of toys to children | 62 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico

They are now in the care of animal welfare group Bideawee where they will be treated, evaluated, spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ultimately placed up for adoption.

A second group of shelter dogs from Puerto Rico will arrive in February.


----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspuerto ricojfk international airportanimal rescueNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico introduces bill to become US state by 2021
JetBlue returns to full flight schedule to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican Day Parade directors raise money toward scholarships
Puerto Rican Day Parade to honor post-hurricane responders
More puerto rico
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News