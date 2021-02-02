Pets & Animals

Groundhog Day: Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

Chuck made his prediction during a virtual appearance at the Staten Island Zoo Tuesday morning.

The prognostication put him at odds with Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow during his own virtual appearance less than an hour earlier, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Chuck has correctly predicted 10 of the last 11 years, including an early spring last year.

He was last wrong in 2017.

