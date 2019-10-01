Pets & Animals

Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog

Sugar Foot the dog had a lucky escape after a hawk swooped toward her in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

Her owner, Natalaya Hines, watched as the bird approached the dog before swooping upward. Sugar Foot continued to run, happily oblivious to the danger.

Hines was recording Sugar Foot in slow motion when the incident happened. She told Storyful that she was "trying to catch priceless moments" of her 17-month-old pup.

Hines added that she "would have been devastated" to lose her beloved pet.

The experience hasn't made Hines afraid to bring her dog to the park. "I see myself letting her out still, I'll just stay cautious for signs of danger," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogparkhawkphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
71-year-old woman sucker punched in random attack speaks out
Man found dead in road in apparent hit-and-run in Queens
Man stabbed several times in front of Lower East Side deli
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by ex-NJ 'pooperintendent'
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Show More
High-end home invasion nets $6.4M in purses, cash and tea
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun and warming up
Possible home explosion sends 3 to hospital in NYC
Increased age to buy tobacco, vaping products among new CT laws
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
More TOP STORIES News