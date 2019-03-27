Undercover officials in Hoboken cracking down on owners who don't pick up after dog

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One New Jersey town is cracking down on negligent dog owners who don't pick up after their pooch -- with a little help from undercover officials.Hoboken is just a little over two square miles and for that tight space, there are a lot of dogs in the city, so the problem can get messy."The vast majority of pet owners are responsible, but those few make our sidewalks unclean," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said Wednesday.Residents say the problem extends beyond the dog parks -- it also goes into residential streets.So the city is cracking down and undercover cops may be lurking the next time a dog owner leaves their pup's mess.Bhalla said there are certain hot spots around town and undercover officials will be on the scene to enforce any infractions."We're only trying to educate the public, but hopefully we won't have to issue any summonses," Hoboken Police Department Officer Bernardo Munoz said.So it's a warning to start, but fines can reach up to $1,000 for owners who just don't get it and don't dispose of their dog's waste properly.----------