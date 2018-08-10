PETS & ANIMALS

Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog in Washington Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on the attack from Washington Heights.

By
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A pit bull viciously attacked a cavalier King Charles spaniel in Washington Heights - and it was all caught on camera.

The pit bull, not on a leash, unleashed a life-threatening assault against the little dog. Now police are searching for the pit bull's owner.

On Thursday morning, the 5-year-old spaniel named 'Buckles' was happily on his way to the park for his walk when they crossed paths with the pit bull on the corner of 180th Street and Pinehurst Ave in Washington Heights. Poor Buckles didn't stand a chance.



"The other dog came directly toward us and latched onto my dog," said Buckles co-owner, Abby.

Abby also has scratches. She said the pit bull went straight to Buckles' throat and would not let go.

Others passing by tried to help - another woman was able to separate the dogs, but the pit bull kept circling back, also clamping down on Buckles' legs.

One man eventually leashed the pit bull and took it away without a word, while Buckles' owners rushed him to the vet.

Eyewitness News is told that Buckles' jaw was completely destroyed and disfigured in the attack. He has had reconstructive surgery. There are now wires and tubes in his jaw. He is expected to recover, but his owners are concerned he will be scarred with fear.

Buckles is a rescue dog. His owners say he was abused by a previous owner - just when they got him to trust again, this attack happened.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspit bullpit bull attackdog attackdogWashington HeightsNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Warning for dog owners in Central Park amid outbreak affecting raccoons
23 French bulldogs rescued from cruel conditions up for adoption
Long Island family's dog almost repossessed due to 'dog-leasing'
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Australian tourist killed when bike hit by garbage truck
Insanity on 35th Street: Cab driver arrested in road-rage incident
Chilling text part of case against dad of baby found in river
Source: Bethenny Frankel's on/off boyfriend found dead in Trump Tower
Sean Young wanted for questioning by NYPD in burglary
Children hospitalized due to heat in shelter, residents say
L-train pain begins this weekend
Wake Forest coach charged in Queens punch death
Show More
14-year-old girl on bike critically injured in NJ hit-and-run
Officers injured when driver crashes into stopped vehicle
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
Instructor and student hurt in Ocean City, NJ helicopter crash
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
More News