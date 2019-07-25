VIDEO: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Nine ducklings found themselves in a precarious situation after falling into a storm drain in Connecticut.
Fortunately, they're now back at home with their mother -- thanks to the efforts of firefighters and animal control officers.
The Stamford Fire Department posted video on Facebook of the rescue that unfolded Thursday morning in a parking lot near the Ridgeway Shopping Center.
The ducklings plunged through a drain into a catch basin. Firefighters and animal control officers scooped the ducklings up using a plastic crate. (The mother duck supervised the rescue, according to the Facebook post.)
After the ducklings were back on dry land, firefighters gave them an escort back into the Mill River.
