VIDEO: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Nine ducklings found themselves in a precarious situation after falling into a storm drain in Connecticut.Fortunately, they're now back at home with their mother -- thanks to the efforts of firefighters and animal control officers.The Stamford Fire Department posted video on Facebook of the rescue that unfolded Thursday morning in a parking lot near the Ridgeway Shopping Center.The ducklings plunged through a drain into a catch basin. Firefighters and animal control officers scooped the ducklings up using a plastic crate. (The mother duck supervised the rescue, according to the Facebook post.)After the ducklings were back on dry land, firefighters gave them an escort back into the Mill River.----------