'Once in a lifetime': Close encounter with Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore

MANASQUAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fishermen off the Jersey Shore couldn't believe their luck when they experienced a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a Great White Shark.Video of the encounter was posted Monday while Jeff Crilly and his friends were off the coast of Manasquan.The group got excited when the shark first approached the boat and became ecstatic when they were able to get up close and personal with the majestic beast.Crilly, who posted the video, estimates the shark was 16 feet long.He said the shark ate the chum bag before marking the boat and called it the "best day ever on the water."----------