Pets & Animals

'Once in a lifetime': Close encounter with Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore

MANASQUAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fishermen off the Jersey Shore couldn't believe their luck when they experienced a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a Great White Shark.

Video of the encounter was posted Monday while Jeff Crilly and his friends were off the coast of Manasquan.

The group got excited when the shark first approached the boat and became ecstatic when they were able to get up close and personal with the majestic beast.

Crilly, who posted the video, estimates the shark was 16 feet long.

He said the shark ate the chum bag before marking the boat and called it the "best day ever on the water."



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsboatsjersey shoresharksboating
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son charged in reputed mobster's murder at NYC McDonald's
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Phila. port
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of NJ
Teen impaled in face by 10-inch knife after falling on it
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Show More
27 alleged gang members charged in bust of NJ drug operation
VIDEO: Man dragged down highway during road rage incident
Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on subway
Ortiz condition upgraded, officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
$5M bail for man charged in '86 rape, murder of 11-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News