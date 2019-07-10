Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey

HEWITT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is promising his neighbor's dog a steak dinner after the pooch scared off a bear in his backyard.It happened Tuesday night at Mark Stinziano's Hewitt home.Stinziano posted video on Facebook from his home security camera that captured the interaction between the black bear and Riley the dog."He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time," he wrote. "Now he is keeping them safe!"The video shows the bear pulling down Stinziano's bird feeder before Riley races in from the neighbor's yard.The pup doesn't hesitate or show any fear, barreling into the bear and full speed and chasing after it until the bear was gone."This was tonight in my backyard," Stinziano wrote. "Riley-1 Bear-0."----------