A woman who survived a bear attack inside her New Hampshire home is talking about the frightening encounter.Apryl Rogers says a strange noise woke her up last month. When she went to check things out, she saw a black bear in her kitchen.Instead of panicking Rogers sat down and tried to remain calm. That's when she says the bear sat next to her, then hit her with its paw."He just about ripped this whole side of my face off," she said.Rogers, who already had been using a wheelchair, still managed to call 911. "I said to myself you got to do it, or you're gonna die right here," she said.She suffered a fractured neck and lost her left eye. Rogers' cheek and scalp were also sliced."It was a horrible experience. I never want to go through it again," she said.Despite her injuries, Rogers says she won't let the incident get her down.