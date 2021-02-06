Woman reunited with dog that went missing after fatal Brooklyn car crash

Ann Mari Fasano had been looking for her dog Shadow since Saturday, when her 42-year-old fiancé Michael James March was killed during a crash on the Belt Parkway and Flatbush Avenue.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe March may have been speeding and lost control while negotiating a turn at the approach to the bridge for Gerritsen Inlet.
When first responders arrived, they broke open a car window and the couple's 2-year-old dog Shadow escaped, March's fiancée Ann Mari Fasano said.
March was taken to NYU Langone where he later died.
However, the dog was nowhere to be found.
That's when two pet detectives, Kim Fraser and Teddy Henn, set out to find Shadow five days ago.
Fasano says she believes Shadow survived off snow.
