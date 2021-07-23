Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Philippines, USGS says
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
How to make your own earthquake kit
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
A preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit south of Hukay at a depth of nearly 70 miles.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
3 discovered dead inside Long Island home; baby found alive
Fire destroys NJ apartment building comprised of 48 units
Woman struck over the head with kitchen pot, has walker stolen
Mother & child treated for 'significant' injuries in barbershop crash
Air, water patrols boosted after 2 days of shark sightings on LI
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Man suspected of lewd act also being questioned in Inwood attacks
Show More
AL governor: 'Start blaming the unvaccinated' for rising COVID cases
Police investigation creates backup at Holland Tunnel
Sleepaway camp says 31 campers under 12 tested positive for COVID
Immigrant essential workers rally in Manhattan for path to citizenship
25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted
More TOP STORIES News