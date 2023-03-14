Pi Day is perfect excuse to celebrate math with pizza, dessert

Math lovers and pizza enthusiasts can unite today.

It's Pi Day!

The ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter is rounded to 3.14, making March 14 the day to celebrate.

There are a variety of different promotions in honor of the occasion.

Papa Johns, Whole Foods, and Sbarro are all offering pizza deals.

If pizza pies aren't the kind of pies you're after, Magnolia Bakery is offering $3.14 off all orders of chocolate hazelnut hand pies from their website.

ALSO READ | Top 7 ways to protect yourself from consumer fraud

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.