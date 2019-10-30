Pilot in crashed plane in New Jersey home was cardiologist on way to lecture

It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Berkley Avenue near Princeton Avenue in Colonia.
Authorities say no one was inside the house that was struck, but flames quickly spread to a nearby home where a woman was inside. She escaped without injury, but the house was damaged.
Neighbors report hearing that plane flying low and then the sound of an explosion as it crashed.
"I saw this thing coming in like wing up, wing down, and for a little plane he had a pretty wide wingspan, about maybe 100 feet above the house just roaring in, and then boom -- an explosion lit up the sky," Lindsey Maynard said.
Crews will resume their work Wednesday morning removing the plane from the basement of this home, an operation that could take three days.
Video captured the final moments as that Cessna 414 seemingly took a nose dive from the sky and into the home.
The 74-year-old pilot Dr. Michael Schloss is said to be an experienced pilot who was flying from Leesburg, Virginia to Linden Airport. He was killed in the crash.
"The pilot was communicating with air traffic control and was cleared for an approach into Linden Airport and the airplane subsequently lost radar contact," the NTSB said. "We have no information that there was a distress call made from the pilot."
It took a couple hours before the flames could be extinguished.
Now there is a fundraising effort underway to help the homeowners.
Dr. Schloss worked in New York City, but his plane was based in Linden.
"Dr. Schloss was an amazing man, I've known him over 30 years, I've been here in Linden for 36 and he was here for most of that time, he was really a renaissance man in the true sense of the word -- he was a renowned cardiac doctor and he was very generous in that he used his specialty to help pilots that may be having difficulties getting through the FAA's medical certification for instance," said Paul Dudley, the general manager of Linden Airport.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube