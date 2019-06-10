Pilot killed in helicopter crash-landing on Manhattan building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5340535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness Nathan Hutton tells Darla Miles he was working on the 29th floor when the helicopter hit the building.

Michelle Charlesworth reports from near the crash scene along 7th Avenue.

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

Lee Goldberg describes the weather conditions in Midtown at the time of the crash.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The pilot was killed in a helicopter crash-landing on a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said.The incident was reported at the AXA Equitable Center in the 700 block of 7th Avenue near 51st Street around 2 p.m.The FDNY said the chopper crash-landed onto the building which resulted in a fire on the roof.A senior FAA official told ABC News this is believed to be an accident and the helicopter lost contact with the LGA tower. Preliminary information from law enforcement sources is the helicopter was in trouble and tried to land at the nearest flat spot.Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the scene and said there is no indication of terrorism.Officials identified the pilot as Tim McCormack. He had taken off from 34th Street Helipad en route to Linden, New Jersey.No one inside the building was injured.The FAA released the following statement:President Trump called Cuomo to offer assistance and tweeted about the incident:Pedestrian and vehicular traffic was shut down from 42nd to 57th streets between 6th and 8th avenues. Surrounding streets will remain closed due to debris and a fuel leak.At the time of the incident, Newark airport and LaGuardia airport were both at a ground-stop due to poor visibility and thunderstorms, according to the FAA.Helicopter rooftop landing pads were banned after a fatal copter crash in May 1977 on the roof of the Pan Am Building (now MetLife) in Midtown. Five people were killed in that rooftop crash.----------