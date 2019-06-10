Pilot killed in helicopter crash-landing on Manhattan building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The pilot was killed in a helicopter crash-landing on a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported at the AXA Equitable Center in the 700 block of 7th Avenue near 51st Street around 2 p.m.

The FDNY said the chopper crash-landed onto the building which resulted in a fire on the roof.

Eyewitness Nathan Hutton tells Darla Miles he was working on the 29th floor when the helicopter hit the building.



A senior FAA official told ABC News this is believed to be an accident and the helicopter lost contact with the LGA tower. Preliminary information from law enforcement sources is the helicopter was in trouble and tried to land at the nearest flat spot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to the scene and said there is no indication of terrorism.
Michelle Charlesworth reports from near the crash scene along 7th Avenue.



Officials identified the pilot as Tim McCormack. He had taken off from 34th Street Helipad en route to Linden, New Jersey.

No one inside the building was injured.

The FAA released the following statement:

"An Agusta A109E helicopter crashed on the roof of 787 Seventh Ave. in New York at around 1:45 p.m. today. Preliminary information is that only the pilot was aboard. FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine probable cause of the accident. We will release the aircraft registration after NYC officials will release the pilot's name."

President Trump called Cuomo to offer assistance and tweeted about the incident:


Pedestrian and vehicular traffic was shut down from 42nd to 57th streets between 6th and 8th avenues. Surrounding streets will remain closed due to debris and a fuel leak.
Lee Goldberg describes the weather conditions in Midtown at the time of the crash.


At the time of the incident, Newark airport and LaGuardia airport were both at a ground-stop due to poor visibility and thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

Helicopter rooftop landing pads were banned after a fatal copter crash in May 1977 on the roof of the Pan Am Building (now MetLife) in Midtown. Five people were killed in that rooftop crash.

