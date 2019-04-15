Pilot program would put NYPD officers on city buses to reduce transit crimes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking into a pilot program to put officers on city buses to crack down on fare evaders and other transit crimes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the police department is currently assessing the problem.

He said police will determine how serious the situation is and then apply the appropriate resources, including putting officers on buses.

"We are starting a pilot which is going to include police presence on the buses," said the mayor "But what we need to do is understand exactly what is going on with this problem and the best way to combat it. That's what the NYPD will study directly."

The MTA has determined that 22 percent of bus riders do not pay the fare.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymtabusmass transit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News