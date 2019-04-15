Pilot program would put NYPD officers on city buses to reduce transit crimes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking into a pilot program to put officers on city buses to crack down on fare evaders and other transit crimes.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the police department is currently assessing the problem.
He said police will determine how serious the situation is and then apply the appropriate resources, including putting officers on buses.
"We are starting a pilot which is going to include police presence on the buses," said the mayor "But what we need to do is understand exactly what is going on with this problem and the best way to combat it. That's what the NYPD will study directly."
The MTA has determined that 22 percent of bus riders do not pay the fare.
