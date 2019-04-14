Traffic

MTA: 1 in 5 riders do not pay bus fare

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA has identified a costly contributor to its budget shortfall.

The agency says that one in five bus riders do not pay the fare.

The MTA says that when it comes to the subways, just 3 percent of riders are fare cheats. But for buses, the figure rises to 22 percent.

Part of the reason is that drivers have been told not to challenge riders who don't pay.

The fare evaders cost the system about $225 million per year.

Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtabusmass transit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
