Think pink at Pink Pier this Valentine's Day and beyond with pink s'mores, cotton candy

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Valentine's Day is less than a week away and it's time to think pink!

Pink Pier at Watermark in Lower Manhattan is all about celebrating love, friendship, and togetherness.

There's even cotton candy and pink s'mores.

"Right around January, February, it gets pretty cold in New York, as we all know, it gets a little gloomy, we wanted to create something that couples can enjoy, girlfriends want to come out and have some pink cocktails, some cool food, enjoy the views, really celebrate romance, friendship," said James Belakh, Creative Director of Merchants Hospitality.

Kids can enjoy it, too! Pink Pier is family-friendly.

"Hot cocoa is always an essential you need some hot cocoa to warm you up. Luckily, we make it both virgin and boozy," Belakh said.

It's not just drinks. Pink is represented in the food as well.

"We have our pink ravioli, mac and cheese, and of course it has to be pink," Belakh said. "And then we have our chocolate-covered strawberries that you can get for dessert, and my favorite, the coconut shrimp."

Yes, there's even a kid's menu!

"They can get their kids favorites - chicken tenders, sliders, truffle fries," he said.

They just want everyone to have fun and celebrate love.

"We want people to enjoy the festive pink vibe whether it's families, singles, just enjoy the romance, enjoy the New York City views, and really just have a nice dining experience," Belakh said.

You can enjoy Pink Pier way past Valentine's Day, it'll be open through the end of March.

They have four different activations on the pier annually. There's a beach vibe in the summer, then Oktoberfest, followed by Santa's winter wonderland.

Their team transformed the space from Santaland to pink paradise in just 10 days.

