Plane at Newark Airport evacuated after attendant spots suspicious item

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A plane at Newark Airport was evacuated Saturday morning after a flight attendant noticed a suspicious item on board.The incident was reported at about 7:50 a.m. on Jet Blue flight 573 bound for Tampa.About 150 passengers were taken off the plane and bused to a gate.No one was injured.The Port Authority released a statement that read in part:"Out of an abundance of caution, plane was moved to remote area and passengers were deplaned and bused to terminal. Passengers and luggage will be rescreened. PAPD investigating. "