Plane at Newark Airport evacuated after attendant spots suspicious item

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A plane at Newark Airport was evacuated Saturday morning after a flight attendant noticed a suspicious item on board.

The incident was reported at about 7:50 a.m. on Jet Blue flight 573 bound for Tampa.

About 150 passengers were taken off the plane and bused to a gate.

No one was injured.

The Port Authority released a statement that read in part:

"Out of an abundance of caution, plane was moved to remote area and passengers were deplaned and bused to terminal. Passengers and luggage will be rescreened. PAPD investigating. "

At 720 am, a flight attendant on board JetBlue Flight 583 to Tampa observed suspicious item on board plane prior to takeoff. Out of an abundance of caution, plane was moved to remote area and passengers were deplaned and bused to terminal. Passengers and luggage will be rescreened. PAPD investigating.
