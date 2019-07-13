Plane at Newark Airport evacuated after attendant spots suspicious item

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A plane at Newark Airport was evacuated Saturday morning after a flight attendant noticed a suspicious item on board.The incident was reported at about 7:50 a.m. on JetBlue flight 573 bound for Tampa. The attendant alerted authorities to the item.About 150 passengers were taken off the plane onto the tarmac via stairways and bused to a gate.No one was injured.The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released a statement that read in part:"Out of an abundance of caution, plane was moved to remote area and passengers were deplaned and bused to terminal. Passengers and luggage will be rescreened. PAPD investigating."It is not yet clear what item prompted the concern.----------