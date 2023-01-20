Pilot, passenger found dead near site of small plane crash in Westchester County

Police have located a small plane that crashed after going missing in Westchester County, and the bodies of two people were found nearby. Derick Waller reports.

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- The small place that crashed after going missing in Westchester County remains tangled in a heavily wooded area.

The bodies of the two men inside the plane were located nearby. Officials say the pilot and passenger were members of the Jewish community in Cleveland.

Westchester County Police say the aircraft, a single-engine Beechcraft A36, was located late Thursday night in an area surrounded by trees following a local search-and-rescue operation.

The plane took off from JFK headed to the Cuyahoga County Airport just south of Cleveland, but it crashed less than two miles away from the Westchester County Airport.

The FAA says the pilot reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft.

The plane found crashed in the woods. Though rain and thunderstorms took over the skies Thursday night, the pilot still got clearance from the FAA to take off from JFK.

Officials say the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

