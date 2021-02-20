emergency landing

Plane experiencing engine trouble scatters large debris throughout Colorado neighborhood, lands safely

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A commercial airliner experiencing engine trouble Saturday dropped debris in several Colorado neighborhoods while making an emergency landing, officials said.

Police in Broomfield, a city about 20 miles north of Denver, release a photograph of a circular, automobile-sized piece of debris next to a local house.



Authorities told ABC News the debris came from United Flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, which departed from Denver around 12:15 p.m. local time and was headed to Honolulu. The engine issue was noted around 1:30 p.m., so the plane turned around and landed safety back in Denver.

No injuries were reported from the flight or debris.



A Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigation is underway.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

"While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I'm watching that, I'm telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion," he said in a phone interview. "The plane just kind of continued on and we didn't see it after that."

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
