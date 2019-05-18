Plane lands safely at JFK following bird strike

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A plane has landed safely at JFK airport following a bird strike.
The Delta Airlines plane suffered serious damage to its right wing.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the flight was from Lisbon and hit birds while approaching JFK on Saturday afternoon.
There were 164 people on board. No one was injured.
Delta released a statement saying,
"Delta flight 273 operating from Lisbon, Portugal encountered birds upon descent in to New York-JFK. The flight landed safely and the plane taxied to the gate for maintenance evaluation."
