Do you eat enough plants? Health Dept. wants New Yorkers to eat 'A Whole Lot More Plants'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Do you eat enough plants?

The Health Department is encouraging New Yorkers to do just that with their new campaign appropriately named, "Eat A Whole Lot More Plants."

The goal of the campaign is to get New Yorkers to incorporate more whole plant foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans.

Many plant-based foods that are minimally processed are high in fiber and vitamins and don't come with added sodium or sugars.

A diet with a healthy balance of plant foods is also a great way to improve health and help manage and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

"A plant-based lifestyle transformed my life, and helped put my type 2 diabetes into remission," Mayor Eric Adams said. "By embracing the power of plants, and ensuring every neighborhood across our city has both the knowledge and the access to healthy foods, we can cultivate a healthier future, one plant-based meal at a time."

This program will help provide New Yorkers in food deserts learn how to access food assistance support programs and educate them on healthy alternatives.

The whole plant campaign builds on Mayor Adams' previous plans to improve the food environment of New York and combat climate change.

Plant-powered Fridays have already started in New York City public schools and there are plans to reduce carbon emissions from food purchases across city agencies by 33%.

"Food is so important to our physical and mental health," said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom. "Putting more plants into the mix can help both your health and help us meet our environmental goals."

New Yorkers can find free recipes and food assistance resources on the New York City Health website.

