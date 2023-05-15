WATCH LIVE

What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

Monday, May 15, 2023 11:23AM
Heather O'Rourke explains what NYC's congestion pricing plan could mean for you
Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke explains what NYC's congestion pricing plan could mean for you.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What does the congestion pricing plan in New York City mean for you?

There's no set price yet, but officials are discussing a toll between $9 and $23 to drive through Manhattan's central business district.

But not every car would be charged the same amount.

Taxis will only be charged once a day to enter the zone.

Driving overnight would be half price to encourage off-peak truck deliveries.

Low-income drivers will get a 25% toll discount after the first 10 trips in each calendar month.

Supporters say these changes will reduce traffic in Manhattan by more than 110,000 cars and trucks a day.

But what about traffic in other areas?

Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke explains the following concerns in the media player above:

- Increased traffic on the George Washington Bridge

- Parking around 60th Street

- 60th Street and above, more traffic

- Overcrowding on trains

- Available parking at train stations

- How will low-income New Yorkers receive a discount and be identified while driving?

- Impact on suburban areas

