Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke explains what NYC's congestion pricing plan could mean for you.

What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What does the congestion pricing plan in New York City mean for you?

There's no set price yet, but officials are discussing a toll between $9 and $23 to drive through Manhattan's central business district.

But not every car would be charged the same amount.

Taxis will only be charged once a day to enter the zone.

Driving overnight would be half price to encourage off-peak truck deliveries.

Low-income drivers will get a 25% toll discount after the first 10 trips in each calendar month.

Supporters say these changes will reduce traffic in Manhattan by more than 110,000 cars and trucks a day.

But what about traffic in other areas?

Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke explains the following concerns in the media player above:

- Increased traffic on the George Washington Bridge

- Parking around 60th Street

- 60th Street and above, more traffic

- Overcrowding on trains

- Available parking at train stations

- How will low-income New Yorkers receive a discount and be identified while driving?

- Impact on suburban areas

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side: Video shows candy kids pulling off newest scam

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.