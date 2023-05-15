What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What does the congestion pricing plan in New York City mean for you?
There's no set price yet, but officials are discussing a toll between $9 and $23 to drive through Manhattan's central business district.
But not every car would be charged the same amount.
Taxis will only be charged once a day to enter the zone.
Driving overnight would be half price to encourage off-peak truck deliveries.
Low-income drivers will get a 25% toll discount after the first 10 trips in each calendar month.
Supporters say these changes will reduce traffic in Manhattan by more than 110,000 cars and trucks a day.
But what about traffic in other areas?
Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Heather O'Rourke explains the following concerns in the media player above:
- Increased traffic on the George Washington Bridge
- Parking around 60th Street
- 60th Street and above, more traffic
- Overcrowding on trains
- Available parking at train stations
- How will low-income New Yorkers receive a discount and be identified while driving?
- Impact on suburban areas
