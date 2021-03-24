Man fires shots into NYC playground from back of motorized scooter

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at the Magenta Playground on Olinville Avenue and Rosewood Street in the Allerton section.
The video shows two people riding on the vehicle when the person in the back discharges several rounds at those gathered inside the playground.
TRENDING: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip-hop icon Big Pun
They fled southbound on Olinville Road.
The gunfire did not hit anyone, but it caused damage to three unoccupied parked cars.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
ALSO READ: MTA heroes help save commuter after vicious attack in Brooklyn
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip