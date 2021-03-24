Man fires shots into NYC playground from back of motorized scooter

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two individuals who fired several shots from a motorized scooter into a crowd at a playground in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at the Magenta Playground on Olinville Avenue and Rosewood Street in the Allerton section.

The video shows two people riding on the vehicle when the person in the back discharges several rounds at those gathered inside the playground.

They fled southbound on Olinville Road.

The gunfire did not hit anyone, but it caused damage to three unoccupied parked cars.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

