Police: PlayStation thieves targeted, robbed online sellers at gunpoint across NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are on the lookout for three PlayStation thieves who targeted and robbed several online sellers at gunpoint.Since March, the suspects have stolen several PlayStation 5 consoles, jewelry, and electronics from owners in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens.Investigators say the man would arrange to buy a PlayStation on social media, then flash a gun at the meet-up, before stealing the device.Police say he drives a blue Honda Accord.No one was injured in the robberies.