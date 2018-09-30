It was a somber scene on the East end of Long Island on Sunday afternoon.Police confirm a crash involving a car and a group of Boy Scouts walking on the side of David Terry Road in Manorville. Just before 2 p.m. police say a car plowed into the teens.Rescue workers were forced to administer CPR to one of the victims. Another was airlifted to the trauma center at Stony Brook University Hospital.In all, five children were hospitalized.The driver who hit them reportedly stayed on the scene.The Suffolk County Police Department has launched an investigation into what led that driver to mow down all of the kids.----------