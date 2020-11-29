Police: 88-year-old woman suffers broken shoulder, robbed of $115 in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8161705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 85-year-old man was robbed while walking down the street in the Bronx.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who snatched a purse from an 88-year-old woman in Manhattan.It happened Thursday afternoon on the 1700 block of York Avenue just after 1 p.m.The woman was knocked to the ground and suffered a broken left shoulder after the suspect grabbed her purse from her hands.The thief got away with $115. He then fled on foot, heading westbound on East 89th Street.Police believe the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old.The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital in stable condition.----------