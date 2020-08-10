Police arrest host after breaking up 300 person party in Howell, New Jersey

Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday.
According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.
They say most of the partygoers were compliant when officers arrived to break up the party.
The party's host, who apparently charged admission, was taken into custody.
Roadways leading to Wilson Drive were blocked by police for some time to prevent the steady flow of vehicles attempting to attend.
RELATED: Latest on coronavirus cases throughout the US
7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address