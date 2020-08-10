coronavirus new jersey

Police arrest host after breaking up 300 person party in Howell, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is facing charges for allegedly hosting a massive party in New Jersey.

Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday.

According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.

They say most of the partygoers were compliant when officers arrived to break up the party.

The party's host, who apparently charged admission, was taken into custody.

Roadways leading to Wilson Drive were blocked by police for some time to prevent the steady flow of vehicles attempting to attend.

