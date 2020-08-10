Police arrest host after breaking up 300 person party in Howell, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6337558" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is facing charges for allegedly hosting a massive party in New Jersey.Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday.According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.They say most of the partygoers were compliant when officers arrived to break up the party.The party's host, who apparently charged admission, was taken into custody.Roadways leading to Wilson Drive were blocked by police for some time to prevent the steady flow of vehicles attempting to attend.