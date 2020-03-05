Police arrest man after chase from New Jersey to Rockland County

By Eyewitness News
ROCKLAND COUNTY (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after leading police on a wild chase that crossed over from New Jersey into New York.

New Jersey state police say troopers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on the northbound side of Interstate 287 in New Jersey.

The driver apparently took off and police followed.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 87 into Rockland County.

Then, the driver's vehicle became disabled.

Troopers got the man out of the vehicle and arrested him.

