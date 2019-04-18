Man in custody after trying to enter St. Patrick's Cathedral with 2 gasoline cans

Jim Dolan has the latest on the arrest at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 37-year-old man from New Jersey attempted to enter St Patrick's Cathedral with two gasoline cans Wednesday night, police say.

Church ushers stopped the man and nearby officers with the NYPD Critical Response Command took him into custody.

No one was injured.

The man is, for the moment, being considered an emotionally disturbed person.

Authorities say he drove to St. Patrick's, parked in front of Saks and took two gas cans and lighter fluid from the car into the cathedral where he was stopped.

Counterterrorism officers were called and caught up to him. He has not been charged with a crime at this stage but is expected to be held for a psychiatric evaluation.

"His basic story was that he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue, that his car had run out of gas," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller. "We took a look at the vehicle, it was not out of gas and at that point he was taken into custody and brought to the Midtown North station house."

Miller said the man is known to police and the NYPD is looking into his background.

The man's intentions were not immediately clear. The incident came two days after the fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

There is currently a heavy police presence outside the cathedral on Fifth Avenue.

St. Patrick's Cathedral, built in 1878, has installed a sprinkler-like system during recent renovations and its wooden roof is coated with fire retardant.

